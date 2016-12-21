A new U.N. report finds that nearly three-quarters of human trafficking victims are women and girls and trafficked men and boys are typically used as forced laborers, soldiers and slaves.

That's according to the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime's new report on human trafficking. The report also found that children comprise almost a third of all human trafficking victims worldwide.

UNODC Executive Director Yury Fedotov presented the report Wednesday, saying: "Trafficking for sexual exploitation and for forced labor remain the most prominently detected forms."

He says victims are also trafficked to be used as beggars, for forced or sham marriages, benefit fraud, or producing pornography.

The General Assembly asked for the report to prepare for next year's appraisal of the U.N.'s global action plan for combatting human trafficking.