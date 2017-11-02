Storms to threaten midwestern US with snow, locally severe weather through this weekend

Dramatic temperature swings will set the stage for an array of disruptive weather to sweep across the midwestern United States through Sunday.

The North Central states will remain at the heart of the battle between the last vestiges of summer warmth and crisp, fall air. High temperatures can vary up to 5-15 degrees Fahrenheit from one day to the next into early next week.

This seesaw pattern will lead to areas of snow and a wintry mix to the north and rain and locally strong thunderstorms to the south as systems roll through into Sunday.

Wintry weather may cause slick roads across northern tier

Following snow that swept through the region at midweek, the northern Plains and Upper Midwest will face a couple more waves of wintry weather that can lead to travel disruptions into the weekend.

Snow will expand from Montana to the Dakotas, north-central Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.



“While most areas will see a general 1-3 inches of accumulation, any areas where heavier snow bands set up could see as much as 4 or 5 inches,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.

The snow will quickly stick to roadways given the cold that has settled over the region. Bridges and overpasses along interstates 29, 35 and 94 could be icy.

“As warmer air lifts northward, the snow could end as some drizzle or even freezing drizzle in some areas,” Adamson said.

“Another couple inches of snow could fall, especially in North Dakota and northern Minnesota, as the next storm moves through late Saturday into Sunday,” he added.

Cold air will rush in behind the late-weekend storm with temperatures bottoming out in the single digits, 10s and 20s F from the northern Plains to the upper Mississippi Valley on Sunday night.

Locally severe storms to rip across Great Lakes, Ohio Valley on Sunday

As cold and snow grips areas to the north, rain and thunderstorms will gather to the south and east as moisture and warmth builds.

Portions of the lower Great Lakes and Ohio Valley will be at risk for some locally strong storms Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, according to AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Koochel.



Chicago, St. Louis, Indianapolis and Detroit are among the cities that could be threatened by the intense storms.

While damaging winds will be the main concern, hail and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Downpours and frequent lightning typical of such storms will also occur.

Lightweight planters and other loose outdoor items should be brought inside to prevent them from being knocked down, damaged or tossed around.

Those with plans to travel on stretches of interstates 65, 69, 70, 90 and 94 late Sunday should be prepared to face times of low visibility and slow travel from downpours. Some side streets may be blocked by downed trees and power lines.

Colder, drier air will rush in behind the storms from west to east early next week.