NFL Thursday Night Football: Dry weather expected as Bills, Jets collide at MetLife Stadium

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will play for the second and final time this season as they meet at MetLife Stadium on Thursday.

Days after heavy rain drenched the Meadowlands for the game between the Jets and Atlanta Falcons, fans headed to the AFC East clash will not have to worry about inclement weather Thursday night.

Temperatures will probably be in the low to middle 60s F at kickoff before falling to around 60 later in the game, said AccuWeather Meteorologist Courtney Spamer.