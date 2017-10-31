5 Halloween hacks for staying warm while trick-or-treating

Being comfortable while trick-or-treating can make Halloween much more enjoyable.

While you can always put on a coat and gloves, it can be a disappointment to cover up your clever costume. There are a couple ways to stay warm while trick-or-treating without sacrificing your outfit.





For some trick-or-treaters in the Upper Midwest, these Halloween hacks could come in handy.

"Across the Upper Midwest from the eastern Dakotas into the western Great Lakes, daytime temperatures will only reach the 30s to the middle 40s," AccuWeather Meteorologist Paul Walker said.

Pick a warm costume

Typically full body costumes like a mummy are best. Costumes with hoods are also a great pick because they will keep your ears warms and protect your face from blustery winds. If possible, choose a costume that you can wear boots with.

It's also a smart idea to get a costume one size bigger, that way there is enough room to add layers beneath the costume. With a bigger outfit you can fit a thick turtle neck, warm pants and sometimes gloves underneath.

Ghosts, zombies, furry animals, clowns, astronauts, dinosaurs and super heroes with capes are great costume choices for staying warm.

