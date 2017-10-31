2017 New York City Marathon forecast: Cloudy conditions to greet runners

The 47th annual New York City Marathon will take place this Sunday, Nov. 5. It is the largest marathon in the world, with 51,394 finishers in 2016 and nearly 100,000 applicants for the 2017 race.

Favorable temperatures and cloudy conditions will greet runners on Sunday morning. This year's 26.2-mile marathon expects over 50,000 runners to complete the course through all five boroughs of New York City.

There will be four wave starts for runners. The first start time is at 8:30 a.m. EST. The last wave is set to start at 11 a.m. EST.





"Overall, it looks like a pretty decent day weather-wise. There are a lot of clouds that might be the main thing you notice about Sunday's weather," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s throughout much of the race, with a high around 58 F. The temperature may vary based on cloud coverage versus sun. However, temperatures will likely not go above 60 F due to a light easterly wind coming off of the ocean.

The easterly wind will blow in the range of 7 to 14 mph.

