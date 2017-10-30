Blustery conditions in store for trick-or-treaters in northeastern, central US



Anyone planning on venturing out this Tuesday evening in the northern and central United States should make sure they don water- and windproof costumes.

In the wake of this weekend’s storm in the Great Lakes region and Northeast, chilly winds are expected to send shivers down the spines of unprepared trick-or-treaters.

“Those headed out for trick-or-treating should dress warmly, for most temperatures will quickly drop into the 40s and 50s F shortly after nightfall,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.





Temperatures are expected to bottom out in the mid-30s F later that night in most northeastern locations.

Babinski notes that it will be coldest in the northern Plains, where gusty winds will make for a chilly and blustery evening.

“The Southeast won’t be quite as chilly with most temperatures in the upper 50s or lower 60s,” Babinski said.

While lake-effect rain and snow showers downwind of the Great Lakes are expected, the heaviest and most widespread rainfall will pester those venturing out in the central and southern Plains.

Areas from Houston to Amarillo, Texas, and Omaha, Nebraska, will experience periods of heavy rain that will pester trick-or-treaters.

Where cooler air is in place over Colorado, winter jackets may be a necessity due to snow showers for those traveling door-to-door.

The western U.S. will experience calmer weather, with dry and mild conditions expected throughout the Desert Southwest, West Coast and interior Northwest ahead of a wintry system.