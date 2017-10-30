5 years post Sandy: New York, New Jersey make strides as some victims struggle to recover



Five years after Superstorm Sandy, Mike Schwartz still sees people struggling.

Schwartz, the founder of the nonprofit and charity organization Hometown Heroes, which has worked with Sandy victims on various forms of recovery, said there have been “measured improvements” since the storm. But while much has been rebuilt, he hears stories about once a week of people just getting back into their homes, five years later.

“In speaking with people who had been through the process in [Hurricane] Katrina, we were told that it would take us 10 years to recover,” said Schwartz, a resident of Toms River, New Jersey.

“Their advice couldn't have been more spot on,” he said.

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, marked five years since Sandy ravaged coastal areas of New Jersey and New York City, washing away roads and homes and shattering lives.

