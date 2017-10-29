Flooding rain, damaging winds to wallop northeastern US into Monday



A powerful storm will lash the northeastern United States with heavy rain, locally damaging winds and significant travel disruptions into Monday.

The storm will be fed in part by moisture and energy from Tropical Storm Philippe.

Rain and wind that began to pick up on Sunday morning in the mid-Atlantic will only increase and become more disruptive from south to north into Monday morning.

The storm will be moving at a swift pace which will limit the most intense wind and rain to a six to 12 hour period.





Flood threat to mount into Monday morning

“The area from eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey to central and eastern New York state to New Hampshire has the greatest potential for flash and urban flooding,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Significant water rises can occur on area streams and rivers.

Widespread rainfall totals of 2-5 inches are anticipated along this swath, with localized areas potentially picking up over 6 inches of rain.

Street flooding will be magnified where fallen leaves block storm drains. The combination of rain and fallen leaves will lead to slippery roads, making it necessary for motorists to slow down.

Strong winds to threaten damage, power outages

Coastal areas and the highest elevations of New England will be lashed with wind gusts up to 70 mph at the storm’s peak on Sunday evening and night.

“Strong wind gusts of 40 to locally 55 mph from the northwest and west are also expected to develop across the back side of the storm from Virginia's I-81 corridor later Sunday to Washington, D.C., Syracuse, New York, and New York City on Sunday night into Monday morning,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski said.





Winds of this magnitude can easily knock down trees, trigger power outages and minor property damage.

As the wind pushes water toward the upper mid-Atlantic and New England coasts, a period of minor coastal flooding can occur.

“The strong winds and ripple effect of delays may cause lengthy delays at airports located in Boston; New York City and Syracuse, New York; Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.,” Pydynowski said.

Delays were already mounting in the Northeast on Sunday morning due to low clouds and rain. Passengers at LaGuardia Airport in New York City were experiencing delays up to two hours, according to FlightAware.

“The winds may lead to significant travel disruptions for the Monday morning commute in the Northeast,” Pydynowski said.

Snow to blanket high elevations

As chilly air invades the back edge of the storm, rain will mix with and possibly changeover to all snow across the higher elevations of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New York state by Monday morning.

Several inches of snow can accumulate across the highest peaks, especially in West Virginia, and lead to slippery travel.





Strong winds, disruptions to linger in wake of storm

“On Monday, drier air will rush back into the [region] on the heels of gusty, northwesterly winds,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Kyle Elliott said.

“Additional sporadic power outages and tree damage may result,” Pydynowski said.

Motorists and pedestrians will need to be on the lookout for downed power lines and trees as they venture out to work and school.





“Temperatures will also take a notable downturn on Monday, and the gusty winds will make the air feel that much colder,” Elliott said.

Those who remain without power on Monday night may find it difficult to stay warm as temperatures will dip into the 30s F away from the coast with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the 20s F.

Winds will slacken later Monday into Tuesday, but enough of a cold breeze over the warm Great Lakes will linger to trigger rain and snow showers and areas of slippery travel downwind of the lakes.