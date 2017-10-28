Chilly air to plague central, eastern US to kick off November



The recent surge of wintry weather across the central United States is on track to chill the Eastern Seaboard over the next few days.

Temperatures plummeted up to 30 degrees Fahrenheit between Thursday and Friday in the central Plains as cold air spilled into the region.

“Over the weekend, this cooler air will make a strong push into the Deep South, in the wake of a storm system set to unleash rain and wind across the Northeast on Sunday,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Max Vido said.

“Temperatures will plunge into the 30s F both Saturday and Sunday night nearly to the Gulf Coast, with many of the more inland areas at risk for their first frost of the season.”





A wide swath of the southern U.S. is likely to experience a freeze before the Northeast does, but residents of the mid-Atlantic will not have to wait much longer.

“After a mild Saturday, chilly air will pour in Sunday across the interior Northeast to go along with the stormy weather,” Vido said.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 70 F in Philadelphia on Saturday, but will fail to rise past the 50s on Monday.

Blustery winds on Monday will contribute to what will feel like "an especially raw day,” Vido said.

However, temperatures will stay below average through at least Wednesday. A chilly Halloween is in store for many.

While temperatures are expected to rebound to the low 60s later this week, the warmth of recent days and weeks will remain at bay.



“Across the northern Plains and Midwest, expect the cold air to hold its grip on the region,” Vido said.

The upcoming active pattern in the northern U.S. will bring waves of cold air into the Midwest and Northeast for the beginning of November.

