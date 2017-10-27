How long will heat, wildfire threat persist in California?



Recent record-breaking heat in California has heightened fears of another wildfire outbreak, and these conditions are expected to last for another few days.

Residents and those with interests in Southern California can anticipate potentially dangerous heat to continue into the weekend.

“It will remain abnormally hot across Southern California, thanks to weak offshore winds,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Evan Duffey.

While thermometers are expected to reach into the mid-90s only at inland locations, typically cooler areas will come close.





Downtown Los Angeles will flirt with the 90-degree Fahrenheit mark through Saturday.

While this is less hot than the recent 100-degree days, it’s still well above the normal high temperature of 77 for this time of year.

“Los Angeles hasn’t had a high in the 70s since Oct. 21, and this stretch should continue into Saturday,” Duffey said.

As long as this heat continues, “an elevated fire threat will persist with dry air and a breeze allowing for fire potential,” said Duffey.

However, relief is in sight.





“On Sunday, winds turn onshore and the marine layer will allow for much cooler conditions at the coast,” Duffey said.

As a result, Cal Fire is anticipating that all seven current active wildfires will be fully contained by the end of the week.

High temperatures are expected to fall to or below-normal levels in the low 70s by Monday in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and San Diego.

A change to cooler conditions will come slower for areas away from the coast.

“Inland areas will have to wait a bit longer for a cooler regime to take over, and there could be an elevated fire threat until Tuesday for some of those areas,” Duffey warned.

Cooler conditions combined with an increase in cloud cover and humidity levels in Southern California next week will further help to mitigate the wildfire threat.