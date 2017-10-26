NFL Week 8: Rain to soak games from DC to New York

A wet Sunday is in store for football fans in the Northeast as the NFL season reaches its midpoint.

Week 8 in the NFL also marks the final trip across the pond to England as the Vikings and Browns play the fourth NFL game in London this season.

Here are the forecasts for the full slate of games on Sunday and Monday.









Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns - 9:30 a.m. EDT (In London, England)





For the NFL's final game in London this season, the weather should turn out to be dry and seasonable at Twickenham Stadium.

The temperature at kickoff will be near 55 degrees Fahrenheit, and it will fall to around 50 F by the end of the game.

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a wind from the north at 10-15 mph should have little impact at field level given the canopy that covers part of the stadium over most of the seats.

This will act to protect the field of play from much of the impact of the northerly breeze. Most fans will want to have a jacket or long-sleeved shirt on this typically cool late October afternoon in London.

Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills - 1 p.m. EDT





It will be cloudy and cool Sunday afternoon with temperatures steady in the lower 50s F during the game.

Much of the game should be dry, but a few rain showers will be possible, especially in the first half of the game.

The wind will be from the west at 10-15 mph, which will hold AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures in the 40s. Fans will want jackets, hats and gloves as well as appropriate rain gear during the game.

For those tailgating prior to kickoff, rain showers are likely along with temperatures nearly steady around 50.

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals - 1 p.m. EDT





It will be a mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly for the game with temperatures nearly steady in the middle and upper 40s.

A west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph should not be much of a factor at Paul Brown Stadium. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible during the game; otherwise, the game should be played under dry conditions.

Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The normal high in Cincinnati this time of year is in the lower 60s, so it will be quite chilly by late October standards. Fans will certainly want to bundle up with hats, gloves and jackets.

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots - 1 p.m. EDT





It will be rather cloudy and mild Sunday afternoon with a kickoff temperature near 60 F rising to around 65 F by game's end.

While games in Landover, Maryland, Philadelphia and East Rutherford, face periods of rain, dry conditions should prevail in Foxborough.

AccuWeather meteorologists say there is a small chance for a shower by the end of the game, but the most likely scenario is a dry game with any showers holding off until Sunday evening or Sunday night.

For those tailgating prior to kickoff, early-morning temperatures in the middle and upper 40s will rise to around 60 F by noon. Fans should be comfortable with just jackets and sweatshirts.

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints - 1 p.m. EDT





It will be sunny but much cooler than normal outside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday. Fans tailgating outside the dome before kickoff will need to bundle up as despite sunshine, morning temperatures will be in only the lower 50s F.

Coupled with the wind, AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures will be only in the 40s much of the morning, making for much-colder-than-normal tailgates in New Orleans in late October.

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets - 1 p.m. EDT





Fans should bring appropriate rain gear as wet weather will dampen tailgates and the game between the Jets and Falcons in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday.

Temperatures will be nearly steady in the middle 60s throughout the game with a gusty southeast wind of 10-20 mph. Rain showers can occur at any time during the game, making traction and handling the football more difficult than normal.

San Franciso 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles - 1 p.m. EDT





A wet, mild day is forecast in south Philadelphia as the Eagles welcome the 49ers to town.

Temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 60s during the game, but combination of wind and rain will keep AccuWeather ReelFeel® Temperatures in the 50s.

Fans will need to bring jackets and appropriate rain gear to the game and any tailgates they are attending before kickoff.

The wind will be from the southeast at 12-22 mph with stronger gusts. Teams driving toward the southern end zone will be at a disadvantage kicking and passing into this gusty wind.

In addition to the wind, the steady rainfall will make it more difficult to gain traction and cleanly handle the football at times.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1 p.m. EDT





While storms will impact the Tampa Bay area for part of the weekend, the weather is expected to improve by the time the Panthers visit the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Temperatures will hold steady around 72-74 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the game with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

Fans heading to stadium lots early in the day will experience a dry morning with temperatures climbing through the lower 70s F.

The wind will blow from the north-northwest at 8-16 mph.

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks - 4:05 p.m. EDT





Mild and dry weather is forecast for Seattle as the Texans travel to face the Seahawks.

Temperatures will rise through the upper 40s and 50s F during the morning before reaching 60 F at kickoff under a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

A normal high for the city during late October is 55 F.

Given the mild conditions, fans may need only a light jacket for the morning hours.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins - 4:25 p.m. EDT





It will be wet and breezy for the divisional clash between the Cowboys and Redskins in Landover on Sunday.

Fans should bring rain gear as periods of rain are expected during the game. Temperatures will hover in the lower to middle 50s during the game.

The combination of the rain and westerly winds at 7-14 mph will lower AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures into the 40s F.

The wet weather will also pose challenges for the players, making the field and ball slippery.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions - 8:30 p.m. EDT





Fans heading to the Sunday night match up between the Steelers and Lions will need to dress warmly. As fans exit the stadium at the end of the game, it will be in the lower 40s.

There will be plenty of clouds around for tailgaters during the day with temperatures reaching the upper 40s. Winds will be from the west-northwest at 6-12 mph.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs - 8:30 p.m. EDT Monday





For the second time this season, the Chiefs will play at home during Monday Night Football.

This week, they will welcome the division rival Broncos to town, and it will be a chilly evening at Arrowhead Stadium.

The kickoff temperature will be around 52 F, and temperatures will fall into the middle 40s by the end of the game under a partly cloudy sky.

Fans will need to bring layers to stay comfortable as it will be around 60 during the afternoon with some sunshine, but temperatures will fall quickly after sunset.

Winds from the north-northwest at 6-12 mph with locally higher gusts will favor teams passing and kicking toward the southeastern end zone.

