College football week 9: Storms may delay ACC games; Chilly weather in store in central US

It's week nine of the college football season and the last week before the playoff committee releases their rankings.

Eight teams will fight to stay undefeated. College GameDay will set up in Columbus, Ohio, for the No. 2 Penn State vs. No. 6 Ohio State clash, with the Nittany Lions looking to stay atop the Big Ten East.





In a a Big 12 matchup, No. 4 TCU will play at No. 25 Iowa State as the Cyclones continue to pick up momentum.

No. 9 Notre Dame will look to keep rolling after last week's impressive win over USC and stave off No. 14 N.C. State.

Take a look at the forecast for this Saturday's top slate of games:

No. 5 Wisconsin at Illinois - 12 p.m. EDT

The undefeated Badgers will travel to Champaign, Illinois, this week to take on 2-5 Illiniois for a Big 10 West matchup.

It will be a chilly but dry day at Memorial Stadium, with temperatures in the 40s F throughout the game.

The high will reach the low 40s at kickoff and rise into the upper 40s by the end of the game. However, with wind gusts up to 15 mph, AccuWeather RealFeel® will stay in the 30s.





Winds will act as a tailwind when the teams charge toward the northeastern (open) end zone.

No. 8 Miami at North Carolina - 12 p.m. EDT

The Tar Heels will try for a massive upset of the undefeated Hurricanes this week.

It will be a mild and dry afternoon in Chapel Hill with rain holding off until the evening.





Temperatures will hover in the mid- to upper 60s throughout the game.

No. 11 Oklahoma State at No. 22 West Virginia - 12 p.m. EDT

For this Big 12 ranked matchup, the Cowboys will travel to Morgantown to take on the Mountaineers.





Temperatures will hover in the mid-60s for the game with some light winds.

It will be cloudy and wet with light rain expected, especially in the second half of the game. Showers could make the field slippery.

No. 2 Penn State at No. 6 Ohio State - 3:30 p.m. EDT

The undefeated Nittany Lions will travel to the Horseshoe this weekend and attempt to maintain their perfect record against the Buckeyes.





It will be a chilly and wet day in Columbus. Tailgaters will likely see rain throughout the morning and early afternoon. Showers could continue through the first half of the game.

Temperatures will hover in the low 50s for most of the game. Light winds up to 10 mph will gust at times but not have a major impact on play.

No. 3 Georgia vs. Florida - 3:30 p.m. EDT

The "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" is upon us as Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville this week.

It will be a dry and warm day with partly sunny skies as the Bulldogs take on the Gators. Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s at kickoff, falling into the mid-70s by the end of the game.





Tailgaters in the morning will see ideal conditions with temperatures rising to the upper 70s by noon.

No. 4 TCU at No. 25 Iowa State - 3:30 p.m. EDT

The Cyclones will make another attempt at a major upset as they play the undefeated Horned Frogs this Saturday.

It will be a brisk and chilly fall day in Ames with temperatures hovering in the upper 30s for most of the game.





However, strong winds at times may allow AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to drop into the upper 20s. Gusts up to 22 mph are expected.

The winds will act as a headwind for teams driving into the northern end zone. Fans should dress warmly.

No. 14 N.C. State at No. 9 Notre Dame - 3:30 p.m. EDT





The Wolfpack will take on the Fighting Irish in South Bend this weekend, a week after Notre Dame's impressive win over USC.

Conditions will be chilly and cloudy on Saturday with highs in the mid-40s for much of the game. Winds will make it feel more like the upper 30s.

Fans should be prepared to bundle up with warm layers. While it will be fairly cold and cloudy, no rain is expected.

UCLA at No. 12 Washington - 3:30 p.m. EDT

The Bruins will try for a major upset this weekend in a Pac-12 battle against the Huskies.

A sunny day is in store for tailgaters and fans on Saturday. The high at kickoff will reach near the 60-degree mark, rising into the mid-60s by the end of the game.





Light winds won't have an impact on play, but fans may want to take along a jacket.

Duke at No. 13 Virginia Tech - 7:20 p.m. EDT

The Blue Devils will try to upstage the Hokies at home this weekend in an ACC clash.

Thunderstorms could erupt around Blacksburg on Saturday, potentially leading to a game delay.





Rain could fall at any point during the game. Temperatures will hover in the mid-50s with a light wind at times.

It will stay dry for morning and early afternoon tailgating, but the threat for showers will grow as the day progresses.

Georgia Tech at No. 7 Clemson - 8 p.m. EDT

The Clemson Tigers will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this week in Death Valley in an ACC Coastal-Atlantic fight.

It will be a wet evening in Clemson as a passing front will bring showers to the area. Rain could fall at any point in the game, making for slippery field conditions.





At kickoff, the high will reach the low 60s. Temperatures will fall to the mid-50s by the end of the game.

Fans should be prepared for a cloudy day of tailgating. Thunderstorms could erupt at times.

Texas Tech at No. 10 Oklahoma - 8 p.m. EDT

Texas Tech will travel to Norman this weekend to take on the Sooners for a Big-12 clash.

Fans should be prepared for a cold but dry evening at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.





The high at kickoff will approach the 45-degree mark, falling to the upper 30s by the end of the game. Fans should dress appropriately for the unseasonably cold conditions.

Highs during the day will rise into the low 50s, more 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

No. 15 Washington State at Arizona - 9:30 p.m. EDT

The Cougars will travel to Tucson this Saturday to take on the Wildcats in a Pac-12 North-South battle.

It will be a clear and dry evening at Arizona Stadium. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s at kickoff and fall to the mid-60s by the end of the game.





Light winds will have no impact on play.

Tailgaters will see a sunny and seasonable day with highs in the low 80s during the afternoon.