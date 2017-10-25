Why you won’t hear certain names during Atlantic hurricane season



Each year, as a new tropical cyclone strengthens to a tropical storm in the Atlantic basin, the World Meteorological Organization assigns it one of 21 names.

On each of the six lists of names that are rotated every sixth Atlantic hurricane season, you’ll likely never see a Quincy, Ursula or Zachary.

“The letters Q, U, X, Y and Z are just not common letters that names begin with,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

The lack of names beginning with those letters explains why they don’t appear on the list of Atlantic tropical cyclones.

