NFL Thursday Night Football: Cooler air to chill fans as Ravens host the Dolphins



The Miami Dolphins will travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens in this week's NFL Thursday Night Football game at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Dolphins and the Ravens last faced off in preseason game on Aug. 17, where the Ravens had an overwhelming win of 31-7.

Both teams have struggled health-wise, most notably the Dolphins missing starting quarterback Jay Cutler. Together, the two teams listed a total of 28 players on their injury reports as of Oct. 24.

Despite the high number of injuries, there will be no issues with weather conditions for the game. A clear sky is expected over Baltimore on Thursday night.

It will be a seasonably chilly evening. The pregame temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 50s F, with a kickoff temperature around 54. Temperatures are expected to fall to around 50 by the end of the game.

