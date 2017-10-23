What is leptospirosis, the deadly disease spreading in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico?



A total of 74 Puerto Ricans are suspected to be suffering from leptospirosis since Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc across the island last month, and four deaths are being investigated as possible cases of the disease, according to the Associated Press.

Although dozens of people are may be suffering from the bacterial disease, officials have denied to call it an epidemic or a confirmed outbreak.

The disease is the result of contact with water that has been contaminated by animal urine. Puerto Rico averages 60 reported cases of leptospirosis each year. The 74 suspected cases have transpired since Hurricane Maria hit the island.

More than a third of the island remains without running water; some of those affected by leptospirosis fell ill after drinking local stream water.

