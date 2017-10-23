Pollution linked to 9 million premature deaths in 2015, new study finds



Sixteen percent of all global deaths in 2015 can be linked back to pollution, a recent study found.

Exposures to contaminated air, water and soil were responsible for 9 million premature deaths in 2015, according to a study published in The Lancet.

Researchers cite pollution as the world's largest environmental cause of disease and premature death.

Children are especially vulnerable as small exposures in utero and early childhood can lead to lifelong disease, disability, reduced learning and earning potential and even premature death.

The study also said that 92 percent of pollution-related deaths occur in low- to middle-income countries, disproportionately killing the poor and vulnerable.

