2017 World Series: Record-challenging heat to kick off opening games in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros will battle for the 2017 World Series title beginning on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium amid extreme heat.

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs in five games to win the National League Championship and punch a ticket to its first world series birth since they won in 1988.

In the American League, the Houston Astros came back from a 3-2 series deficit against the New York Yankees and won Games 6 and 7 in Houston to advance to its first world series since 2005. The Astros have yet to win the world series.





Games 1 and 2 will be held at Dodger Stadium due to the Dodgers having the better win percentage during the regular season. The series will then shift to Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday for Game 3.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:09 p.m. PDT on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Games 1 and 2 could be the hottest world series games on record at the time of first pitch,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

A Santa Ana wind is responsible for the heat this week.



The first two games will feature plenty of sunshine at the start of the game and a clear evening by game's end. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be close to the actual air temperature due to the low humidity.

With high temperatures expected to climb to 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday and 102 F on Wednesday, it will break the previous record highs of 99 F and 96 F set in 1909 and 1983, respectively. The normal high this time of year in Los Angeles is 78.

Fans attending the games are urged to remain hydrated at all times. Those with respiratory problems or are sensitive to sunlight or the heat should try to find a shady and cooler area. Failure to do so could result in heat-related illnesses.

The combination of light winds, sunshine and hot air can lead to a buildup of pollutants in the atmosphere, especially should any wildfires ignite during the week across Southern California.

The previous record for the hottest game during the world series is believed to be on Oct. 27, 2001 in Phoenix, when the Arizona Diamondbacks played the New York Yankees. The outside temperature was in the mid-90s during first pitch with a daytime high of 98.

As the series shifts to Houston later in the week, temperatures will be much lower with the possibility for rain.

