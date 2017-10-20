Weekly wrap-up: Puerto Rico still in the dark 1 month after Maria; Deadly wildfires char Spain, Portugal

Hurricane Ophelia raced across the Atlantic Ocean this week, eventually impacting the United Kingdom as a powerful storm.

At least three people were killed in Ireland as the storm unleashed destructive winds and drenching rain across the country. More than 300,000 people were without power at one point.

Winds up to 97 mph (156 km/h) were recorded. A section of roof at a soccer stadium in Cork, located in the southern part of the country, collapsed on Monday. The storm resulted in damage as far as Leeds and Manchester, England.

Ahead of the brunt of the storm, Ophelia's strong winds swept Saharan dust north, turning skies across the U.K. a fiery orange.

