Southern California at risk for Santa Ana firestorm as heat builds to record levels early next week



As winds and heat throttle up, the risk of wildfire ignition and spread will increase throughout California with the greatest risk in southern areas by early next week.

The unfolding weather pattern will pose great risk to lives and property.

A strong area of high pressure is projected to build inland over the Great Basin into next week.





High pressure areas are often thought of as bringing sunshine and benign conditions throughout the globe. However, in certain situations these fair weather systems can become dangerous, damaging and destructive.

The clockwise flow of air around this ocean of dry, sinking air will kick up gusty winds over the mountains, passes and canyons in California this weekend and early next week. Winds of this nature are referred to as a Santa Ana.

Following a cool start to the weekend, heat will build as winds rush downhill from the mountains toward the coast.

"Gusts can reach 70 mph in some of the north- and east-facing canyons and passes in Southern California," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.





Temperatures are forecast to reach record levels in Los Angeles and other parts of Southern California from Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be well into the 90s F and may top 100 in some locations.

"As the temperature hovers near the 100-degree mark in Los Angeles, baseball fans may experience the hottest World Series game on record late Tuesday afternoon," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Bill Deger.

Record highs established as far back as the middle and early 1900s will be challenged.

The combination of surging temperatures, increasingly dry air and gusty winds may lead to rapidly spreading wildfires, perhaps similar to that experienced in Northern California about two weeks ago.

Northern California also at risk for enhanced fire weather

While the strongest winds and highest temperatures will occur in Southern California, dangerous conditions will also be present in Northern California into next week.

Rain and high humidity levels aided firefighting efforts prior to the end of the week. However, the rain from Thursday night has moved on.

