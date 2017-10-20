AccuWeather predicts mild weather in northeastern US to slash heating costs into November

AccuWeather predicts above-average warmth to keep heating costs down for consumers across the northeastern United States as they prepare financially for the approaching holiday season.

Since September, mild weather has contributed to heating cost savings, and the trend of warmer-than-normal weather is expected to continue through the end of 2017.

“Heating costs for homeowners, from the start of the heating season, Sept. 1 to date, are running only about half of what they normally are in the Northeast,” said AccuWeather Founder and President Dr. Joel N. Myers.

“And, we are predicting above-normal temperatures to continue for the couple of months, so we anticipate that heating costs will only be three-quarters of what they normally are into November, but we recommend checking AccuWeather.com and our apps to see the specific details for your location," Myers said.

