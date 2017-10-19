5 tips for football fans to brave the cold



Frozen toes, noses and eyelashes paired with bone-rattling winds and snow as sharp as knives would scare away most, but when sports fans’ favorite teams are playing, they must find ways to stick it out in the stands.

Mark Meyer, Squaw Valley snowmaking manager, knows what it takes to endure cold air for extended periods of time. As a snowmaker for 18 years at Squaw Valley Ski Resort in Olympic Valley, California, Meyer is no stranger to bracing the elements.

“We don’t hit the hill until 27 degrees Fahrenheit,” Meyer said.

Tips from this expert can help any fan spend these fall and winter seasons comfortably watching their favorite teams from the stands.

Let food bring the heat

Before heading to a game or a tailgate, Meyer recommends eating a warm meal. Kelly Hogan, the clinical nutrition and wellness manager at Mount Sinai Hospital, recommends tea, coffee and soup.

“Hot foods can help you feel warmer before going outside even if they don't actually raise the core body temperature,” Hogan said.

In addition to warm foods, foods high in fats, proteins and fibers require more energy to digest and as a result actually create heat during the digestion process. Hogan recommends a three-bean chili with avocado on top or a tofu and vegetable stir fry with brown rice.

“Ginger may also be able to increase thermogenesis in the body,” Hogan said. “Including that in tea or in recipes is also a great idea.”

