Tips on how you can capture extraordinary photos during the 'golden hour'



Lighting can make the difference between an average image and a breathtaking and eye-catching photo.

In photography, the "golden hour" refers to a period shortly after sunrise or before sunset when daylight is soft and creates a warm glow.

Shooting during this time, also referred to as the magic hour, can have an amazing effect on your photographs.

"During sunrise and sunset, the sun’s rays have to travel a longer distance through the atmosphere before reaching our eyes. This increased distance causes more of the blue portion of the sun’s rays to scatter away from our eyes, and more of the yellow, orange and red portion of the sun’s rays to reach our eyes," AccuWeather Meteorologist Bob Smerbeck said.

