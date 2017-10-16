Scientists explore how climate change may affect mental health

On the surface, climate change is taking its toll on the environment itself with rising temperatures, disappearing coastlines and destroyed ecosystems.

These changes can have an observable effect on people's physical health, but what about their mental health?

A study from March found that climate change can affect mental health following a major disaster, such as hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, or potentially have longer-term effects. While data is in its early stages, researchers say that over time, rising temperatures can lead to increased aggression, violence and depression in a region.

Dr. Susan Clayton, one of the professors on the study from Wooster College, said that while many long-term effects can only be speculated, it's likely that researchers will find more negative consequences.

