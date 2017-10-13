What happens to marine life after hurricanes?



The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season has produced extreme impacts on people in the Caribbean and United States and all over the globe and have been destructive to many human settlements. There have been personal, economical and even political impacts that have emerged from this season's powerful storms.

In addition to impacts on dry land, hurricanes also have the potential to impact life in the water.

While it is too early to tell the impacts on marine life from the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, there have been notable changes in salinity and temperature, according to Zachary Darnell, assistant professor in the division of coastal sciences at the University of Southern Mississippi.

“You see big changes in those after you see a storm that dumps inches of rain in a given area,” Darnell said.

One of the most significant impacts on marine life is from the massive increase of fresh water in a system, which will dramatically lower the salinity in an estuary.

“Marine animals have either specific salinity ranges that they can tolerate, or have a preference for certain salinities,” Darnell said. “So if the water is too fresh they either won’t survive or will move to a saltier area.”

