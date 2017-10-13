Weekly wrap-up: Santa Rosa area wildfire complex becomes deadliest California blaze on record



Intense wildfires across Northern California have killed more than two dozen people and destroyed thousands of homes.

The wildfire complex charring the Santa Rosa area is now the deadliest California wildfire ever, surpassing the fatalities caused by the 1991 Oakland firestorm, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Evan Duffey.

More than 20,000 people have been forced to evacuate. At least 8,000 firefighters are working around the clock to tame the blazes. Hundreds of fire engines and additional personnel have been requested to assist California's overworked crews, according to CalFire.

"They are being pushed to limits that have not normally been pushed," Napa's Cal Fire Deputy Incident Commander Barry Biermann said on Wednesday.

