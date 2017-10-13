Groundbreaking report documents hundreds of human-triggered earthquakes

A recent report in the Seismological Research Letters journal identifies nearly 730 earthquakes that may have been triggered by human activity.

The Human-Induced Earthquake Database, (HiQuake), is the largest and most complete database of earthquake sequences proposed to have been induced by human activity, according to the HiQuake webpage.

The database resulted from a 2016 Dutch oil and gas company, Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM), meeting. NAM held the meeting to discuss induced earthquakes in the Groningen gas field in the Netherlands, said Miles Wilson, a University of Durham in North East England geophysicist who collected the study's data.

Wilson and his research team were invited to provide a global overview of induced seismicity at the meeting, Wilson said.





Induced seismicity refers to seismic events, typically earthquakes, caused either in part or completely by human activities.

There are a number of human activities that are linked to induced seismicity, according to the HiQuake site.

The most commonly reported human activities proposed to have caused earthquakes are mining and water reservoir impoundment. In recent years, the number of earthquakes proposed to have been induced by fluid‐injection activities has grown.

The most commonly reported maximum magnitude in an induced earthquake sequence is between three and four.

The largest earthquake in HiQuake had a magnitude of 7.9 and occurred in China in 2008. Such large earthquakes release mostly stress of natural tectonic origin but are conceivably triggered by small anthropogenic stress changes.





The HiQuake database will help to improve the overall understanding of induced earthquakes and to manage their impact on society, Wilson said.

“It’s very easy to become focused on a particular earthquake, especially if it directly affects us. HiQuake, although incomplete, provides a bigger global picture than people have ever had access to before,” Wilson said.

There is controversy surrounding cases of induced seismicity and the overall role of human behavior.

“It’s almost impossible to scientifically prove that an earthquake is caused by human activity, which is why many cases are highly debated,” said Wilson.

For example, in the United States, there has been large debate over the role of fracking for natural gas in seismic events.

