FEMA cannot stay in Puerto Rico forever, President Trump tweets



In a series of tweets on Thursday morning, President Donald Trump said that Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) cannot stay in Puerto Rico forever. Trump said that Puerto Rico's financial crisis is "largely of their own making" and that the infrastructure was a "disaster" before Hurricane Maria pummeled the island. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico continues to remain largely in disarray nearly three weeks following the storm. About 85 percent of the nation is still without power and about 40 percent is still without water, according to the Associated Press. The Puerto Rico governor said the death toll from Maria has risen to 45.

"Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making." says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

...accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

...We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017



Trump was previously criticized for his late visit to Puerto Rico, showing up nearly two weeks after Maria devastated the island. In comparison, he visited both Texas and Florida four days after they were struck by extreme hurricanes, Harvey and Irma.

Trump was also criticized for a remark he said to local officials when visiting the island, “I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack."

Trump continues to face criticism for his most recent remarks to the situation in Puerto Rico.



No one is asking for forever. We are asking to repair the island in the same way we do for any other natural disaster. Stop being inhumane — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) October 12, 2017

FEMA needs to stay until the job is done and right now, it's not even close to done. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 12, 2017



FEMA awarded the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority $70 million for emergency work on Oct. 11, bringing the total amount of assistance awarded to individuals and communities on the island to $210 million, according to a FEMA press release.

