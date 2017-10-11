6 of the most notorious October hurricanes in the Atlantic



While temperatures tumble in autumn across parts of the United States, water in the Atlantic Ocean often remains warm enough to support hurricanes.

"The two deadliest hurricanes in the Atlantic basin’s history were in October," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dave Samuhel said.

The Great Hurricane of 1780 was the deadliest hurricane, killing almost 20,000 people in the Caribbean, in the same areas that were blasted by Irma and Maria.

"The other was Mitch in 1998. It stalled over Central America and killed nearly 20,000," Samuhel said.

In October and November, water in parts of the Atlantic tends to be at the warmest levels of the year, since ocean cooling lags behind cooling of the air.

The ocean heat content or what meteorologists call "available energy" for hurricanes can be quite high in the western Caribbean during October.

When the warm ocean water evaporates, it heats the surrounding air, which fuels the growth and intensity of a hurricane.

