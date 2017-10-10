Reports: Wildfires rage across northern California as thousands evacuate



Destructive wildfires continue to rage in California's wine country as strong winds threaten to enhance the blazes.

At least 10 people have been killed and over 100 people have been injured, according to the Associated Press. Over 1,500 homes have been destroyed.

Mandatory evacuations were issued late Sunday after fires broke out across four counties. Officials estimate the fires have scorched over 73,000 acres.

Smoke filled the sky in parts of southern California on Monday as a wildfire ignited just east of Anaheim, quickly spreading and destroying multiple homes.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency due to the wildfires on Monday.

"Dry conditions combined with a strong wind event in California on Monday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Faith Eherts. "Winds are expected to calm down through Tuesday morning."

"The recently hot conditions are expected to move out of the San Francisco Bay Area later this week, while SoCal remains seasonably warm and dry," she said.





Area hospitals have treated over 100 people for injuries. Santa Rosa Memorial and Queen of the Valley Medical Center have treated most patients for smoke inhalation. Two people are in critical condition, with one sustaining significant burns.

More injuries are expected as officials continue to search wildfire-ridden areas.

#TubbsFire https://t.co/PJjqfORSuJ @NorthBayNews @SantaRosaFire @CAL_FIRE pic.twitter.com/aqXZUu6LFh — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) October 10, 2017





Large swath of Santa Rosa evacuated, schools and roads closed, emergency shelters centers open https://t.co/jC4ZfKZScs pic.twitter.com/O1bS5MVkmF — The Press Democrat (@NorthBayNews) October 9, 2017

The Santa Rosa area is largely under a mandatory evacuation. The Santa Rosa Police Department has issued a curfew for all mandatory evacuation zones between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 a.m. PDT.

Multiple schools sustained significant damage due to the raging wildfires. Hidden Valley Satellite and Redwood Adventist Academy were destroyed as fires raged over Napa and Sonoma counties. According to the Press Democrat, Cardinal Newman High School also lost about half its classrooms, the library and the main office.

Fire at a winery off Silverado Trail. #NapaFire #atlasfire .@KTVU pic.twitter.com/MbBYh3SY53 — Leigh Martinez (@LeighMartinezTV) October 9, 2017

At least 30 wineries announced there were closing on Monday as wildfires raged through Napa and Sonoma counties.

