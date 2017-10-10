NFL Thursday Night Football: Chance of showers in Charlotte as Panthers host the Eagles

The Carolina Panthers will host the Philadelphia Eagles this Thursday evening in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Both the Panthers and the Eagles picked up wins on Sunday in Week 5 of the NFL season. The teams now have a short week to quickly prepare for the upcoming game.

The Panthers last hosted the Eagles in Charlotte on Oct. 25, 2015, where the Panthers won 27-16.

Fans may want to bring a rain jacket or poncho, as there may be a passing shower at any time during the game. There will be periods of dry weather as well.

It will be warm and humid with temperatures in the lower 70s throughout the game.

The wind will blow toward the southwest side of Bank of America Stadium at 4-8 mph during the game.

