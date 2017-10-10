J. Lo, 'Hamilton' creator among celebrities releasing a new single to benefit Maria victims in Puerto Rico



Following devastation in the southern United States and the Caribbean, a number of musicians have come together to promote relief efforts for areas affected by Hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria this year.

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda released a new song on Friday featuring some of Latin music’s biggest stars. The song, “Almost Like Praying,” includes vocals by Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Camilla Cabello, Gloria Estefan and more.





The song lists all 78 Puerto Rican towns. Miranda told the Associated Press that he didn’t want the smaller towns and communities to be ignored as larger cities regained power and essentials.

“This song is designed so that those towns never feel forgotten again,” Miranda told the AP. “I cannot wait for Puerto Ricans to hear Luis Fonsi sing the name of their town or J.Lo to sing the name of their town.”

All the proceeds of the song will go to the Hispanic Federation’s disaster relief fund as Puerto Rico continues to recover from Hurricane Maria.

