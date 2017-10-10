How simple lifestyle changes can reduce your carbon footprint, help the environment



Figuring out the best ways to reduce your carbon footprint may seem tricky without knowing where to begin. However, making a few changes can dramatically impact the environment.

The average American is responsible for about 18 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually. The bulk of emissions come from home energy use, transportation, food consumption and things that people buy.

Below are ways to reduce carbon emissions and how much those changes help the environment.

Home energy use

Home heating and cooling counts for an average of 17 percent of emissions.

“Getting a programmable thermostat and using it properly could save you 15 percent,” said John Rogers, a senior energy analyst at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

“You program it, set it and forget it, and you can save a bundle versus someone who leaves it on all the time,” Rogers added.

A programmable thermostat can save an average of $180 per year, according to experts at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

