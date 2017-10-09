Rain, gusty storms to precede brief change to cool weather for central US



The same storm that produced heavy snow in parts of the Rockies to start the week will send a brief burst of cool air across the central United States.

Rain and locally severe thunderstorms will mark the leading edge of the cool air in parts of the central and southern Plains to part of the Midwest.

"There will be a small zone where thunderstorms can become severe late Monday into early Monday night," according to AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Knopick.





"Areas from eastern Oklahoma to the southeastern corner of Kansas, the southwestern corner of Missouri and part of western Arkansas may be affected by the storms," Knopick said.

A few incidents of hail and high winds are likely. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The storms will diminish later Monday night.

Prior to and during the time the thunderstorms develop, a cold rain will break out farther north and west.

By Monday night and Tuesday, the area of rain will expand from central and eastern Kansas and eastern Nebraska to much of Missouri and parts of Iowa and Illinois.

For parts of the central Plains, the combination of rain, cool air and a breeze will produce AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the 30s.

Thunderstorms are forecast to re-fire on Tuesday afternoon and evening from southeastern Missouri and southern Illinois to western Kentucky, western Tennessee and northeastern Arkansas.

Farther north, rain will spread from Chicago Tuesday afternoon to Detroit by Wednesday.





However, the chilly air spreading from the Rockies to the Plains will lose its bite farther east.

Only a day or two of seasonable conditions are likely in the Midwest with highs mainly in the 60s in Chicago and Detroit, for example.

The spell of cool air will be short-lived.

Even on the Plains, temperatures will rebound from the 40s and lower 50s in Omaha, Nebraska, and Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday to the 60s on Wednesday and the 70s on Thursday.

By Friday, temperatures may challenge record highs in the 80s to lower 90s in parts of the central and southern Plains.

Temperatures will rebound to a few degrees of 80 in the Ohio Valley and lower Great Lakes region this weekend.