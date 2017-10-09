How renters can prepare for hurricanes when landlords won't help



When it comes to preparing for severe weather such as a tropical storm or major hurricane, renters might automatically assume that it’s up to the landlord to help protect their homes.

However, that may not be the case. Florida, which is no stranger to tropical storms, has no law that explicitly requires landlords to protect their rental properties or tenants from hurricanes.

It may be up to the tenant to decide what to do to protect their personal belongings and keep their families safe.

"There may be some cases where there is a gray area where leases don’t specifically address who’s responsible for storm preparation,” said Ashleigh Cloud Trent, insurance advisor with Dallas-based Swingle Collins and Associates.

