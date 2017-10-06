Weekly wrap-up: Storm kills 7 in Germany; Snow buries parts of Intermountain West



An early-season snowstorm brought treacherous travel to parts of the Intermountain West early this week.

Roads were snow-covered and slick in much of central Montana and parts of southwestern Montana from Monday into Tuesday. Snow drifts of 3 to 4 feet were reported in Hill County, Montana, near Rocky Boy.

While Missoula recorded only 0.10 of an inch of snow Monday night, it marked the earliest recorded measurable snowfall for the city in 34 years.

Steamboat Springs, Colorado, received at least 18 inches of snow, while over 20 inches of snow was reported in Carbon County, Wyoming.

