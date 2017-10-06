Contaminated floodwaters following hurricanes can bring life-threatening skin infection



The damage of Hurricane Harvey is widespread, and well known, but even one month after the storm there are lingering effects that still pose risks to Texas residents.

“In these flood situations, there’s all that brackish water contaminated with sewage, and water, human waste, and animal filth and other things being a kind of culture broth for bacteria,” said Dr. Whitney High, the director of dermatopathology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

It is often forgotten that floodwaters are contaminated with unsafe materials. The Texas Department of State Health Services has been urging residents to avoid floodwater at all costs, even after the storm, according to Director of Media Relations Chris Van Deusen. Floodwater poses risks past destroying furniture; the water actually carries a multitude of bacterium that could lead to infectious diseases if exposed to them.

“In terms of hurricanes and flooding, that’s just a big old petri dish,” said Adam Friedman, an associate professor for dermatology at the George Washington school of medicine.

