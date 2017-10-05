October asteroid flyby to boost NASA's detection, tracking capabilities



On Oct. 12, a small asteroid almost the size of an office building will make a close approach to Earth, passing at a distance roughly 27,000 miles away from the planet.

According to NASA, the asteroid, 2012 TC4, poses no danger but will better the agency's capabilities for detecting and tracking near-Earth objects, or NEOs, that could pose a hazard in the future.

"The campaign to reacquire, track and characterize TC4 is exercising both NASA’s efforts and those of our international partners," Laurie Cantillo said.

Cantillo is the Lead Communications Specialist with NASA's Planetary Science Division.

The goal of this partnership is to detect, track and characterize objects approaching Earth and exchange the data collected so that the best information is made available worldwide for any potential impact hazard, Cantillo added.

