Photos: Storm spreads snow, causes travel problems across Intermountain West

An early-season snowstorm brought treacherous travel to parts of the Intermountain West early this week.

Roads were snow-covered and slick in much of central Montana and parts of southwestern Montana from Monday into Tuesday.

The Montana Department of Transportation reported on Monday that a section of the Beartooth Highway was closed 12 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana, to the Wyoming state line due to icy roads and blowing and drifting snow.

Deteriorating conditions were also reported on MacDonald Pass, a stretch of U.S. Highway 12 located west of Helena, Montana.

Snow drifts of 3-4 feet were reported in Hill County, Montana near Rocky Boy.

Snow stuck to Macdonald Pass in Montana on Monday, Oct. 1. (Photo/Montana DOT)


Early Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Great Falls, Montana, reported a monthly snowfall record for October of 14.8 inches in Havre, Montana. The NWS said if verified, it would surpass the previous record for October of 8.6 inches on Oct. 4, 1914.

Widespread tree damage was reported in Havre Tuesday morning and emergency travel only was being recommended according to a trained spotter.

NorthWestern Energy reported around 5,000 customers without power in the Havre area Monday. Crews continued to restore power during Tuesday morning.

While Missoula recorded only 0.10 of an inch of snow Monday night, it marked the earliest recorded measurable snowfall for the city in 34 years.

Elsewhere, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, received 18 inches of snow while over 20 inches of snow was reported in Carbon County, Wyoming.


Snow fell on Deadman Road near Red Feather Lakes in the Canyon Lakes Ranger District in the Arapaho Roosevelt National Forests in northern Colorado. (Photo/U.S. Forest Service Canyon Lakes Ranger District)

Part of the Beartooth Highway in Montana was closed due to wintry weather on Monday Oct. 2. (Photo/Montana Department of Transportation)