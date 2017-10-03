5 sustainable ways to clean up trash, debris after a natural disaster



After a major storm or natural disaster sweeps through an area, potentially damaging your home and littering your yard with debris, there are ways to ensure that the cleanup process is environmentally friendly.

In contrast to simply throwing the waste in a dumpster to be hauled off to a landfill, it’s important to understand that the process of discarding waste in a sustainable manner will take some time and effort, said Matthew Hollis, president of Elytus.

The software technology and consulting firm helps businesses plan out sustainable waste strategies.

“The best thing you can do is start to work through the waste that you have in your house and categorize it accordingly,” Hollis said.

To help the process go smoothly, consider sorting out your potential waste in categories including food, appliances, clothing, yard debris and furniture.

