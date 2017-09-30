Warmth to rebound in midwestern, northeastern US following frosty weekend



Summerlike warmth will surge back across the midwestern and northeastern United States during the first week of October.

People will be trading jackets for shorts in the span of a few days.

Some locations that receive their first frost of the season this weekend will approach 80 degrees Fahrenheit next week.

“Warm weather will overspread the eastern half of the country, but perhaps slightly more tempered than this past week,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

“Nevertheless, several more [warm] days will promote above-average cooling demand for the first week of October,” he added.





Temperatures will average 10 to 15 degrees above early October normals.

“Some record highs may be challenged, since average temperatures trend downward at a swift pace during October,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Weekend highs in the 50s and 60s will be replaced with 70s and 80s next week. Unlike the last surge of heat, widespread 90-degree temperatures will not occur.

The crisp autumn air will first get whisked away over the central Plains, western and central Great Lakes and Ohio Valley early next week before arriving in the mid-Atlantic and New England during the middle of the week.

“This air mass will not carry the same humidity as this past week,” Pastelok said.

The lack of sweltering humidity will make it more comfortable and less strenuous to exercise or labor outside, even during the warmest part of the day.

The nights will remain chilly, according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Elliot Abrams.

The long, cool nights may lead to fog forming and drastically reducing visibility on the roadways, especially in valley areas and where winds are light.





The area of high pressure, or clockwise flow of sinking air in the atmosphere, that will promote the warmup will also contribute to a continued stretch of dry weather.

Abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions are growing across the Midwest and Northeast, according to the latest outlook from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

A front will sweep through the Midwest and Northeast during the middle and latter half of next week, but may fail to deliver meaningful rainfall to the region. Temperatures will drop closer to seasonable levels, but remain above average in the front’s wake.