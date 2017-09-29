Weekly wrap-up: Maria churns east of North Carolina as aid reaches Puerto Rico; Volcanic fears prompt mass evacuations



More than 120,000 were forced to flee Bali this week as an impeding eruption was expected from Mount Agung.

Villagers living around the volcano were taken to temporary shelters, sport centers, village halls or to the homes of other relatives, according to the Associated Press. The region continues to be shaken by daily tremors from the mountain, which volcanologists say indicates a high chance of an eruption.

Later in the week, the entire island Vanuatu island of Ambae evacuated due to another volcanic threat.

The volcano’s alert level was raised to a 4 on Sept. 22, indicating that it is in an ongoing moderate eruption state. Vanuatu has a 5-level volcanic alert system with the highest level prompted by a “very large eruption.”

