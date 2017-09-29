AccuWeather reflects on company milestones, entrepreneurial spirit at 55th anniversary celebration

AccuWeather celebrated 55 years of innovation and contributions to the advancement of commercial meteorology and forecasting at its global headquarters in State College, Pennsylvania, Thursday night.

AccuWeather Founder, President and Chairman, Dr. Joel N. Myers, attributed AccuWeather’s success and longevity to the company’s dedication to accuracy combined with innovation and entrepreneurial corporate culture.

After developing an early fascination with the weather as a child growing up in Philadelphia, Myers started AccuWeather while a graduate student at Penn State University in 1962.

“From right here in State College, Pennsylvania, AccuWeather has established itself as the best known and most respected global weather brand, a household name that reaches nearly 2 billion people. We’ve become the largest source of weather forecast and warnings in the world.”

