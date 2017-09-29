6 things you should do to prep your home for fall



As the leaves change and the cool air brings a soft chill to the outdoors, families begin to close their pools and take their activities inside. As conditions turn colder and colder, you might be ready, but is your home?

Here are six steps you can take to prepare your home for the upcoming cooler months.

1) Clean your gutters

Without proper drainage, clogged gutters can lead to massive repairs to your home's exterior as water leaks down the sides. It's important to clear your gutters out before the winter months as a long buildup of snow and ice can take a toll on your house.

