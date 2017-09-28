Tropical threats may pose hazards to western Caribbean to Florida well into October



Waters surrounding Central America, Cuba, the Bahamas, Mexico and the southeastern United States bear watching for tropical systems well into October.

While tropical threats originating from the coast of Africa that spawned hurricanes like Harvey, Irma and Maria will diminish in the coming weeks, the threat for near-coast tropical formation will increase.

Multiple factors will be in place that may favor several tropical systems to come about into the middle of October.

A zone of high pressure will extend from the southern Plains to off the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts.

A high pressure area represents a large batch of dry air that rotates clockwise. South of this high pressure zone, the air will remain moist, but east to northeasterly winds will develop.





As the east to northeasterly winds strengthen, they will help gradually add spin to the zone of moisture from the western Caribbean and the southern Gulf of Mexico to the southwestern Atlantic in the coming days.

An almost immediate and direct effect of the east to northeast winds will be to create rough surf, heavy seas and strong rip currents. Beach erosion will then ramp up along the east-facing shoreline, especially the southeastern U.S. coast and east-facing beaches of the Bahamas.

Early on, an area of disturbed weather may slowly take on tropical characteristics and meander near Florida. Its main role will be to enhance rainfall. It is not likely to develop into a strong hurricane rapidly.

