NFL Week 4: Showers to dampen games in Tampa, Seattle and Kansas City

While many games in Week 3 of the NFL season were played in stifling conditions, a return to conditions more typical of autumn is ahead for most games this weekend.

Most of this weekend's outdoor games will take place under the backdrop of sunny and dry conditions, but fans in London, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Kansas City will want to bring rain gear to the stadiums.

Here is a look at the weather conditions for the Sunday and Monday night NFL games during Week 4:





New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins - 1 p.m. EDT





The New Orleans Saints will take on the Miami Dolphins across the pond at Wembley Stadium in London for the second NFL U.K. game of the season.

Spectators should come prepared for potentially rainy conditions on Sunday. The conditions will be mainly overcast with periods of rain in spots. There is a possibility that the remains of Hurricane Maria will be moving through the British Isles.

"The steadiest rain associated with Maria is expected to move through during the morning, dampening tailgaters," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski said. "If any rain lingers into the afternoon during the game, it could lightly dampen the field."

The temperatures will be in the lower 60s throughout the game.

It will be a breezy day with the winds out of the west-southwest at 10-20 mph, which could impact how the game is played.

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons - 1 p.m. EDT





It will be a pleasant and mostly sunny Sunday afternoon in Atlanta as the Falcons welcome the Buffalo Bills to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Temperatures throughout the day will remain in the low to mid-70s.

The wind will not impact the game as it will be in the dome, but it could be breezy for tailgaters as it will be from the east at 10-20 mph.

Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns - 1 p.m. EDT





The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will face off in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.

Fans should expect a more seasonable Sunday than the past couple of weeks with mostly sunny conditions.

The temperature leading up to kickoff will be in the upper 50s to the mid-60s. Temperatures will stay in the mid-60s throughout the game, reaching a high of 68 F around halftime.

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys - 1 p.m. EDT





A mix of sun and clouds will greet Rams and Cowboys fans on Sunday afternoon.

The roof will likely be closed for the game, but for tailgaters, the temperature will be in the mid-60s to upper 70s. As the spectators leave the game, it will be in the mid-80s.

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings - 1 p.m. EDT





It will be a breezy, cloudy and mild afternoon with temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s during the game in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph, and a few showers will occur during the morning. Fans should be prepared for some wet weather walking to and from the stadium before and after the game.

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots - 1 p.m.





Full sunshine and light winds are expected in Foxborough for the Sunday afternoon game.

Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 60s throughout the game.

For those tailgating prior to kickoff, a 9 a.m. temperature of 50 F will quickly rise to the lower 60s by noon. It will be sunny and dry with light winds during the morning hours as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets - 1 p.m. EDT





It will be sunny, dry and comfortable at the MetLife Stadium this Sunday afternoon, as the New York Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Temperatures will remain in the mid- to upper 60s throughout the game.

A light north-northwest wind of 3-6 mph will not have any impact on the playing conditions.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - 1 p.m. EDT





Steelers and Ravens fans will enjoy sunny and comfortable conditions this Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.

Temperatures will range between 69 and 73 F during the game. Light east to southeast winds of 5 mph or less will have no significant impact on the playing conditions.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans - 1 p.m. EDT





It will be a sunny and dry Sunday afternoon in Houston with temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s during the game.

For those tailgating outside of NRG Stadium prior to kickoff, it will be mostly sunny and dry with an 8 a.m. (local time) temperature near 70 F rising to 81 F by 11 a.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - 1 p.m. EDT





It will be very warm and sunny in Glendale on Sunday afternoon as the 49ers meet the Cardinals.

The roof will likely be closed on the stadium given the very warm conditions. Outside the stadium, temperatures will be in the upper 90s F with a southwest wind of 5-10 mph during the game.

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers - 1 p.m. EDT





It will be a seasonable day in Southern California as the Eagles meet the Chargers.

There will be mostly sunny conditions with temperatures remaining in the mid-70s throughout the game. The AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature will be around 80 F throughout the game.

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1 p.m. EDT





Players and spectators will be met with numerous showers on Sunday around the Tampa Bay area. This will lead to slippery conditions for the players and for the ball.

The temperature at kickoff will be around 81 F and will stay around 80 F throughout the game.

A breezy crosswind, with winds from the east-northeast at 10-20 mph, will likely impact the kicking portion of the game.

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos - 4:25 p.m. EDT





It will be seasonable across Denver on Sunday as the Raiders and Broncos meet. There will be partly sunny conditions with temperatures around the mid-70s for the game.

The wind will be from the west-southwest at 10-15 mph during the game. This will mainly act as a crosswind from left to right as teams drive toward the northern end of Sports Authority Field.

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks - 8:30 p.m. EDT





Conditions will be cloudy and damp in Seattle on Sunday evening for the game.

There will be a few showers throughout the game. Most of the showers will be light, but the field can still turn damp and slippery at times during the game.

Temperatures will remain in the mid- to upper 50s during the game. For those tailgating prior to kickoff, it will be cloudy with temperatures near 60 F.

Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs - 8:30 p.m. EDT Monday





It will be rather cloudy with a few showers around Monday evening at kickoff, but it should dry out as the game progresses.

Temperatures will start the game in the lower 70s and fall to the upper 60s by the end of the game.