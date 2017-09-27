US government ramps up emergency response as Puerto Rico faces humanitarian, economic crises



Puerto Rico is battling potentially catastrophic humanitarian, agricultural and economic crises as the island reels from its worst hurricane impact in nearly a century.

Several Puerto Rican officials tweeted about the state of despair facing their constituents, who will likely deal with Maria's devastating impacts for months.

Gov. Ricardo A. Rossello has called for additional assistance from the United States government as Puerto Rico’s 3.5 million residents cope with loss of power, drinkable water and fuel.



The morning struggle in San Juan. Lines for foodstuffs, cash and fuel, and garbage/debris that hasn't been picked up since the hurricane. pic.twitter.com/IT4pzPlrRp — Armando Valdés (@armandovaldes) September 27, 2017



Bayamón Mayor Ramon Luis Rivera called on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to accelerate the process so that aid can flow to the government and municipalities in need.

With millions still without power, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulia Cruz told ABC News that people are “gasping for air” in the brutal heat.

"What's out there is total devastation, total annihilation," Cruz said.

“I personally have taken people out and put them in ambulances because their generator has run out,” she said.

As many still struggle to contact loved ones on and off the island, power has been restored to Centro Médico Hospital in San Juan and San Pablo Hospital in Bayamón, according to FEMA.

However, Puerto Rico's severely damaged electrical grid may be beyond repair and could require rebuilding, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

President Donald Trump addressed the situation on Tuesday and announced a planned visit to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands next week.

“Both have been absolutely devastated by Hurricane Maria, and we’re doing everything in our power to help the hard-hit people,” Trump said.

Gov. Rossello thanked Trump on Twitter for “his leadership, quick response and commitment to our people.”

The president also authorized an increase in federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures in Puerto Rico.

