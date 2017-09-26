NFL Thursday Night Football: Cool, wet weather to unfold for Bears-Packers game



Two NFC North rivals will play on a short week as the Chicago Bears head north to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

After the Packers played the Cincinnati Bengals on an unseasonably warm and dry Sunday afternoon this past week, the weather will be much different for the 8:25 p.m. EDT kickoff on Thursday.

The Bears also faced stifling heat when they played the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field in Week 3.

Temperatures at kickoff will be in the lower 60s F before dropping into the mid-50s later in the game.

"Many fans will want to have a sweatshirt or light jacket on hand for the cooler evening at Lambeau," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

