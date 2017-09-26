Irma devastates citrus crops throughout Florida; Citrus recovery bill pushed to congress



Florida is the leader in orange juice production and second only to Brazil in global orange production. In most seasons, more than 90 percent of America's orange juice is made from Florida, according to the Florida Department of Citrus.

The Florida Citrus industry contributes $8.6 billion to the state of Florida and supports 45,000 jobs, according to the Florida Department of Citrus.

While the impacts of Hurricane Irma are still being calculated, it is clear that the storm had a significant impact on the Florida Citrus industry.

This is not the first challenge that the Florida Citrus industry has faced over the last two decades. In fact, the industry has proven to be resilient when struggling with hardship.

Florida had one of the worst experiences in its history in 2004 when four hurricanes rampaged through the state. Hurricanes Charley, Frances, Ivan and Jeanne slashed crops by a third throughout the state.

Simultaneously, farmers discovered the disease citrus greening in their groves. The disease has been blamed for killing crops across the country including more than 130,000 acres in Florida since 2005, according to the Florida Department of Citrus.

