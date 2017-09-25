Maine lobsters are thriving, but regulators explore how to adapt to changing environments



The lobster industry along the New England coast is changing, and its two major lobster stocks are evolving in dramatically different directions. North of Cape Cod, lobster populations are booming, but in the south, the stock has greatly declined.

In Maine, where catches have reached record highs in recent years, optimism surrounding lobstering contrasts with attitudes farther south and with the New England fishing industry in general.

Still, the environmental factors impacting lobster have presented those involved with the industry, people who have historically valued being responsible stewards of the ocean, with the task of figuring out how to respond to changes that are largely out of their control.

“One of the biggest challenges and questions in fisheries management right now is how do we adapt to these changing conditions,” Megan Ware, American lobster fishery management plan coordinator for the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC), said.

(Photos/Patrick Daly/Maine Lobsterman's Association)

Jim Dow lives in Bar Harbor, Maine, and has been lobstering for 30 years. He comes from about five generations of fishermen, and he learned how to catch lobster from his father and great uncle.

“As it is with every coastal community down the coast of Maine, fishing is a community operation,” Dow said. “We all know each other in this harbor, we’re all friends, half of us are related and everybody looks out for each other.”

The overall landed value of Maine’s lobster fishery in 2016 was more than $547 million, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources , and it is a vital industry for many coastal communities.

“Lobster fishing is about the only industry left here,” Dow said.

Various factors have contributed to Maine’s growing lobster population since the mid-1990s. Some of these are practices lobstermen and the state of Maine have implemented to protect the fishery, like restrictions on the size of lobsters people can catch and limits on the number of lobstering permits in the state, said Dow.

