Storms to bring drought relief, severe weather risk to central US into the weekend



With the warm central United States in various degrees of drought as the summer comes to a close, wet weather this weekend may compensate - or even overcompensate - for missed rainfall.

Following an abnormally cool August, some crops have been struggling to grow as harvest time approaches.

“The dry, warm weather of late has helped to speed up the maturity of corn, soybeans and other crops in the Midwest and Plains,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.

This warmth has also slowly led to drought conditions forming over most of the central Plains.

Change is in the air, however, as a storm system will shift into the central U.S. on Friday, sparking a round of severe storms in the northern Plains.





While these storms could produce damaging winds, hail and even a few tornadoes, these threats will diminish as the area of wet weather settles over the region.

As storms continuously form over the region and track northeastward, the same locations will see frequent bouts of heavy rain through the weekend.

"The rain is coming at a perfect time for many crops, especially winter wheat," said Nicholls.





“In areas of the northern High Plains that were not decimated by drought this summer, the rainfall may salvage some of the corn crop,” he said.

While the dry ground is expected to soak up much of the water, localized flash flooding will be a threat through the end of the weekend.

Low-lying and poor drainage areas, especially in more urban areas, are more prone to minor flooding in this type of weather pattern.

Motorists should be careful to avoid flooded roadways and to obey all road closure signs.

While wet weather is expected to stick around through Monday, the heaviest storms will track out of the area by the middle of next week.